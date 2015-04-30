FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari Department Store Q1 net profit up 50 pct y/y - Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari Department Store Q1 net profit up 50 pct y/y - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Matahari Department Store, one of Indonesia’s largest department store operators, posted a net profit of 185 billion rupiah ($14.32 million) in the first three months of this year, up 50.3 percent from a year earlier, Investor Daily reported, citing Chief Executive Michael Remsen. Matahari operates 134 stores in 65 cities in Indonesia.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,920.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

