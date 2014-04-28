FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari Department Store gets 1.88 trln rph loan - Kontan
#Credit Markets
April 28, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari Department Store gets 1.88 trln rph loan - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, a unit of Lippo Group, has secured a loan worth 1.88 trillion rupiah ($163 million) from Bank BNP Paribas Indonesia and PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk to refinance its debt, Director Miranti Hadisusilo was quoted as saying by Kontan.

The firm posted a net profit of 1.15 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 49 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 20 percent.

$1 = 11,564.5 rupiah Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

