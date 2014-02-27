INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari posts 86 pct net profit jump for 2013 -Investor Daily

Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima booked a net profit of 445 billion Indonesian rupiah ($38 million) for 2013, up 86 percent from a year earlier, chief executive Benjamin J Mailool said in a statement. The firm opened 39 new stores in 2013 and currently operates 222 outlets in 63 cities across the country. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.