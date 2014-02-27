FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari posts 86 pct net profit jump for 2013 -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari posts 86 pct net profit jump for 2013 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima booked a net profit of 445 billion Indonesian rupiah ($38 million) for 2013, up 86 percent from a year earlier, chief executive Benjamin J Mailool said in a statement. The firm opened 39 new stores in 2013 and currently operates 222 outlets in 63 cities across the country. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11640.0000 Indonesian rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.