INDONESIA PRESS-CVC Capital sells 6.5 pct shares in Matahari - Investor Daily
March 4, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-CVC Capital sells 6.5 pct shares in Matahari - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British private-equity company CVC Capital Partners Ltd sold 6.5 percent shares in retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk to the public, worth 2.49 trillion rupiah ($214.85 million), Matahari said in a statement.

CVC Capital sold the shares via its unit Asia Color Company Ltd.

Matahari owns 125 stores in 61 cities across the country. The firm booked a net profit of 1.15 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 49 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

