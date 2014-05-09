FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari to open 200-250 Hypermart stores in 5 years -Investor Daily
May 9, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari to open 200-250 Hypermart stores in 5 years -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima via its division Matahari Food Business (MFB) plans to expand into six new cities, said MFB CEO Carmelito Jimenez Regalado.

Regalado added that the firm expects to own 200-250 Hypermart stores within the next five years. Matahari plans to open more than 20 Hypermart outlets this year, three-five Foodmart outlets and more than 20 Boston outlets. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

