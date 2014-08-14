INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari halves 2014 new Hypermart outlet target - reports

PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk, a unit of conglomerate Lippo Group, lowered its 2014 target for new Hypermart outlets to 10 stores from 20, said corporate secretary Danny Kojongian.

This year the company has opened two new Hypermart stores -its flagship superstore chain. Matahari’s net profit surged by 306 percent to 117.5 billion rupiah ($10.1 million) in the first half of this year from a year earlier. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

