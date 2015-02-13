FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Retailer Matahari sees revenue up 15 pct y/y in 2015 - Kontan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Retailer Matahari sees revenue up 15 pct y/y in 2015 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima, a unit of Lippo Group, expects revenue of 16 trillion rupiah ($1.25 billion) this year, up 15 percent from last year, reported Kontan news, quoting director Danny Kojongian.

The firm plans to open 13 Hypermart stores in Java and outside the island and operate 4-5 Foodmart outlets to achieve the target.

It plans to spend 800 billion rupiah on capital expenditure to finance the plan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,765.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
