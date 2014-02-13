INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland sees 2014 marketing sales up 30 pct -Kontan

Property developer PT Modernland Realty expects 2014 marketing sales growth of about 30 percent to 4 trillion rupiah ($330.99 million), said Corporate Secretary Cuncun Wijaya, the Kontan reports.

Modernland plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah to expand its industrial state in Cikande and East Jakarta, with plans to acquire another 600 hectares of land in Cikande and 300 hectares in East Jakarta. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12085 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)