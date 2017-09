Electricity producer PT Medco Power Indonesia, a unit of PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya Tbk, postponed its plan to launch an initial public offering to 2017, Indonesia Finance Today reported, quoting Medco Power’s President Director Fazil Edwin Alfitri.

