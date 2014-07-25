FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Media Nusantara Citra seeks $150 mln loan - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Media Nusantara Citra seeks $150 mln loan - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, is seeking a $150 million syndicated loan from foreign banks to finance its capital expenditure and refinance debt, Head of Investor Relations Teddy Pun said.

The firm plans to spend 200 billion rupiah ($17.3 million) on capital expenditure this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11565 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

