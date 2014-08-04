INDONESIA PRESS-MNC gets $150 mln loan to build 10 studios and office - Bisnis Indonesia

PT Media Nusantara Citra has secured a loan worth of $150 million with three-year tenure from a syndicate of banks, including Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, to build 10 studios in West Jakarta and an office building in Central Jakarta, said Finance Director Jarod Suwahjo.

The company, which is owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, will need almost $200 million to finance the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia)

