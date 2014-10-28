INDONESIA PRESS-MNC plans to spend $825 mln by 2018 -Investor Daily

Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, plans by 2018 to spend up to 10 trillion rupiah ($825.42 million) on the media, financial services and property sectors, said CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

The firm plans to develop an optic fibre network serving 2 million homes, with a total investment of $500 million, by 2016. (Investor Daily)

