INDONESIA PRESS-MNC plans to spend $825 mln by 2018 -Investor Daily
October 28, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-MNC plans to spend $825 mln by 2018 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, plans by 2018 to spend up to 10 trillion rupiah ($825.42 million) on the media, financial services and property sectors, said CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo.

The firm plans to develop an optic fibre network serving 2 million homes, with a total investment of $500 million, by 2016. (Investor Daily)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 12,115 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
