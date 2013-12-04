FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Five governors to issue decree on metal ore export ban - Kontan
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Five governors to issue decree on metal ore export ban - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Five regional governments - including South Sulawesi, Central Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, North Maluku and West Papua - are currently preparing a regional decree on export ban of unprocessed mineral ore such as nickel and gold, said South Sulawesi governor Syarul Yasin Limpo in response to the local governments’ refusal to loosen export ban on metal ores rule.

The five regional governments have agreed to set up a secretary who will oversee the implementation of the decree, the Kontan reports.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
