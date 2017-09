U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill is building a $100 million cocoa processing facility in Gresik, East Java, with a capacity of 70,000 tonnes per year, said Job Leuning, the company’s head of Head of Cocoa and Chocolate for Asia Pacific Region. He added that the plant is expected to start operations in mid-2014.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.