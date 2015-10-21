FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Land delays 2 property projects -Kontan
October 21, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Land delays 2 property projects -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk has postponed the launch of two new projects this year due to the slowdown in the economy, Kontan reported late on Tuesday, citing a director at the company.

The middle-to-upper class segment of the property market has come under pressure in the first nine months, the newspaper quoted Olivia Surodjo as saying.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

