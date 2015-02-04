FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Land marketing sales up 8 pct in 2014 -Bisnis Indonesia
February 4, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Land marketing sales up 8 pct in 2014 -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s property developer PT Metropolitan Land recorded marketing sales of 760 billion rupiah ($60.3 million) last year, up 8 percent from 705 billion rupiah a year earlier, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Landa Olivia Surodjo. The company is targeting a further 22 percent increase in sales to 930 billion rupiah in 2015.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,600.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

