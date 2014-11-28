INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Kentjana to build mall for 5 trln rupiah - Investor Daily

Property developer PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk plans to build a shopping mall in South Jakarta, as an expansion of its existing Pondok Indah Mal, with a total investment of 5 trillion rupiah ($410 million), the Investor Daily reported citing deputy president director Jeffri Tanudjaja.

The company will also build two high-rise office buildings on the location. Construction will start next year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)