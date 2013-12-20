INDONESIA PRESS--Metropolitan Land plans 660 bln capex in 2014 - Bisnis Indonesia

Property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk plans to spend 660 billion rupiah ($54.07 million) in capital expenditure next year for land acquisition, infrastructure construction and financing of ongoing and new projects, said Director Olivia Surodjo in Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm estimates its 2014 marketing sales will reach 1.15 trillion rupiah ($94.20 million) in 2014, rising from 1 trillion rupiah in 2013.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.