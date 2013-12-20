FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS--Metropolitan Land plans 660 bln capex in 2014 - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 20, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS--Metropolitan Land plans 660 bln capex in 2014 - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk plans to spend 660 billion rupiah ($54.07 million) in capital expenditure next year for land acquisition, infrastructure construction and financing of ongoing and new projects, said Director Olivia Surodjo in Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm estimates its 2014 marketing sales will reach 1.15 trillion rupiah ($94.20 million) in 2014, rising from 1 trillion rupiah in 2013.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,207.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.