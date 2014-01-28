FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Land logs 18 pct growth in 2013 sales-Kontan
January 28, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Metropolitan Land logs 18 pct growth in 2013 sales-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Metropolitan Land’s sales grew 18 percent to 955 billion rupiah ($78.09 million) in the 2013 calendar year, said Corporate Secretary Olivia Surodjo, adding the company expects 2014 marketing sales to rise 20 percent to 1.15 trillion rupiah.

The firm plans to spend 660 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, up 5 percent from last year’s 630 billion rupiah, to achieve the target. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12230 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
