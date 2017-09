Property developer PT Metropolitan Land expects marketing sales to reach 1 trillion rupiah ($87 million) in 2013, said corporate secretary Olivia Surodjo.

Sales until August reached 740 billion rupiah. The firm plans to spend 129 billion rupiah on acquiring 100 hectares of land this year. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 11,490 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)