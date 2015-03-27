FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Michelin plans to invest up to $400 mln next year - Bisnis Indonesia
March 27, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Michelin plans to invest up to $400 mln next year - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French tyre maker Michelin is planning to build a rubber processing plant in Indonesia worth $300 to $400 million next year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Industry Minister Saleh Husin.

Michelin will work with its Indonesian partner PT Barito Pacific Tbk to get raw materials for production. Husin said the plant is expected to start production in 2019, according to the report.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

