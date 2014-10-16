FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-GSR Indoburger to buy shares in Indonesian Burger King operator -Kontan
October 16, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-GSR Indoburger to buy shares in Indonesian Burger King operator -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GSR Indoburger Pte Ltd has signed an initial investment agreement to buy shares in PT Sari Burger Indonesia, Burger King operator and a unit of PT Mitra Adiperkasa, said Mitra Adiperkasa’s Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati.

The deal is expected to be completed this year and details of the investment are being worked out, Kwartati said.

Mitra Adiperkasa reported revenue of 5.5 trillion rupiah ($450.8 million) in the first half of the year, up 26 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,200 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
