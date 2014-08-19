INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa to issue $30 mln bonds for expansion - Kontan

Indonesian retail firm PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 350 billion rupiah ($30 million) this year to fund its expansion, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Mitra Adiperkasa booked a net profit of 100.4 billion rupiah in the first half of the year, down 31 percent from a year earlier.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,682.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)