FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa puts expansion on hold - Kontan
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa puts expansion on hold - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, an Indonesian retailer that owns exclusive rights to brands such as Starbucks, had opened 52 new outlets until September, lower than its target of 200 to 250 stores, said Corporate Secretary Fety Kwartati, adding it was the company’s intention to put expansion on hold until next year.

Mitra Adiperkasa posted a 51 percent drop in January- September net profit at 111,18 billion rupiah ($9.14 million) compared with a year earlier. Revenue reached 8.66 trillion rupiah, up 25 percent year-on-year. (Kontan)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,165.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.