INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Pinasthika to issue $170 mln global bond-reports

PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk, a Honda motorcycle distributor, through its unit MPM Global Ltd will issue a global bond worth up to 2 trillion rupiah ($170.2 million) in the third quarter this year to refinance debt, said Finance Director Troy Parwata.

The company has a total outstanding debt of 2.6 trillion rupiah that is due within a year, he added. A source said the firm has appointed Deutsche Bank as bookrunner and lead manager.(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,750 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)