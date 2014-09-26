FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Pinasthika to build lubricants plant next year -Investor Daily
September 26, 2014 / 2:13 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Pinasthika to build lubricants plant next year -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Automotive company PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk plans to invest between 340 billion and 390 billion rupiah ($32.51 million) to build a lubricants plant in West Java, said Director Agung Kusomo.

The unit will have production capacity of 100,000 kilolitres per year. Construction is expected to start next year and the facility will start operating from 2016. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,995.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

