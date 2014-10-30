FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Pinasthika Q3 net profit down 3 pct y/y -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Motorcycle and car distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika reported a net profit of 426 billion rupiah ($35.1 million) in the third quarter of this year, 3 percent below the 440 billion rupiah it recorded a year earlier, due to higher operating costs, CEO Koji Shima said.

Sales rose to 12 trillion rupiah from last year’s 10 trillion rupiah, driven by sales of low-cost Datsun green cars reaching 1,000 units. The firm has opened three car dealerships this year in Tanjung Priok and Pluit in Jakarta and Cilacap, Central Java. Sales of Honda motorcycles reached 732,000 units, up 8 percent from a year earlier. (Kontan, Investor Daily) ($1 = 12,140 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

