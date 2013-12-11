FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Pinasthika to expand into car dealership - Investor Daily
December 11, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Pinasthika to expand into car dealership - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Honda motorcycle distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika plans to expand into the car sales business by spending an initial investment of 175 billion rupiah ($14.6 million) to open 50 car dealerships until 2017, said Chief Executive Koji Shima. (Investor Daily)

Shima added that it will first build 14 car dealerships in 2014 across the country. The firm has invited PT Nissan Motor Indonesia and PT Datsun Motor Indonesia to execute the plan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11985.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

