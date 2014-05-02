FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-MNC group to build $25 mln coal terminal - Kontan
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-MNC group to build $25 mln coal terminal - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT MNC Investama Tbk, a unit of MNC Group, plans to build a $25 million coal terminal, Executive Darma Putra was quoted by Kontan as saying, adding that the project will be financed by bank loan.

The firm is targeting 2014 revenue of 15 trillion rupiah ($1.30 billion), up 30 percent from last year and net profit is expected to reach 1 trillion rupiah, compared to a net loss of 343.69 billion rupiah in 2013.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,561.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.