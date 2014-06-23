FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-MNC group plans to acquire insurance firm-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-MNC group plans to acquire insurance firm-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MNC group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, plans to acquire an insurance company through its unit PT MNC Kapital Indonesia, said CEO Darma Putra.

He added MNC Kapital had secured shareholders’ approval in an extraordinary meeting on June 20 to raise up to 2.34 trillion rupiah ($198.5 million) from a rights issue, releasing a maximum of 2.62 billion shares or 65.6 percent of its enlarged capital at a price of 900 rupiah per share. The firm will use part of the proceeds to finance the acquisition.

MNC Kapital is targeting net profit of 100 billion Indonesian rupiah this year, compared with net profit of 6 billion Indonesian rupiah a year earlier. The firm booked net profit of 16 billion Indonesian rupiah in the first quarter of this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.