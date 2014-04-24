FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Modern Internasional to open 2,000-2,500 7-Eleven stores in 10 yrs -Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Modern Internasional to open 2,000-2,500 7-Eleven stores in 10 yrs -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retail firm PT Modern Internasional plans to open 2,000-2,500 7-Eleven outlets in Jakarta and its outskirts within the next 10 years, with a total investment of up to 7.5 trillion rupiah ($644.88 million), said Director Henri Honoris. The firm currently owns 161 7-Eleven outlets and aims to add 200 new outlets in 2014 and 2015. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11630.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

