FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Modern Internasional to open up to 70 new 7-Eleven stores in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 17, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Modern Internasional to open up to 70 new 7-Eleven stores in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retail firm PT Modern Internasional Tbk plans to open 60-70 7-Eleven outlets next year, up from this year’s target of 50, said Director Henri Honoris.

The company estimates an investment of 700 billion rupiah ($58.70 million) to finance expansion next year.

Up to June this year, the company operated 175 outlets and aims to reach 200 by the end of the year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,925 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.