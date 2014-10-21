FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-CIMB Private Equity to buy 10 pct of Modern Internasional-Investor Daily
October 21, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-CIMB Private Equity to buy 10 pct of Modern Internasional-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CIMB Private Equity Sdn Bhd will buy a 10 percent stake worth $25 million in PT Modern Internasional Tbk, the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Indonesia, said Modern official Henri Honoris. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

The company plans to open 60-70 7-Eleven outlets next year, up from this year’s target of 50. Modern Internasional currently operates 175 7-Eleven stores in Jakarta.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

