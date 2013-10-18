FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland to issue global bond worth $300 mln - Kontan
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland to issue global bond worth $300 mln - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Modernland Realty will issue a $300 million global bond with a three-year tenure in the fourth quarter of this year, said Corporate Secretary Cuncun Wijaya.

Modernland plans to use the proceeds from the bond sale to purchase a 51 percent stake in Jakarta Garden City from Keppel Land, for which it needs 2.29 trillion rupiah ($202.12 million). (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

