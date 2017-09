Property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk expects an annual sales growth of 20 percent to 3.24 trillion rupiah ($267.66 million) next year, said investor relations officer Cuncun Wijaya.

For January-September, the company’s sales grew 94 percent from a year ago to 1.33 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.