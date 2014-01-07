INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland to buy 1,000 hectares of land this year-Investor Daily

Property developer PT Modernland Realty plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($106.7 million) on capital expenditure this year to acquire 1,000 hectares of land, said investor relation officer Cuncun Wijaya.

The company plans to allocate 400 hectares of land for industrial estate development and aims marketing sales of 4 trillion rupiah this year, up 48 percent from last year’s 2.7 trillion rupiah.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)