FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland eyes 900 hectares of acquisitions this year -Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland eyes 900 hectares of acquisitions this year -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Modernland Realty plans to acquire 600 hectares of land in Serang, Banten, and 300 hectares in eastern Jakarta, Investor Relations Officer Cuncun Wijaya said.

Modernland plans to spend up to 1.3 trillion rupiah ($109.6 million) to finance the acquisitions.

The firm is targeting marketing sales of 4 trillion rupiah this year and has already booked sales of 500 billion rupiah in the first quarter. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11857.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.