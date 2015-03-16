FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Developer Modernland books sales of 350 bln rupiah-Bisnis Indonesia
March 16, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Developer Modernland books sales of 350 bln rupiah-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk through subsidiary PT Mitra Sindo Sukses booked sales of 350 billion rupiah ($26.45 million) from the first stage of its new East Jakarta development, reported Bisnis Indonesia, quoting President Director Andy K. Natanael.

The residential development of more than 500 units is part of a larger project undertaken by Modernland, which Natanael said was witnessing demand from residents of Greater Jakarta.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,235.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

