INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland Realty issues $98 mln in senior guaranteed notes-Kontan

Property developer PT Modernland Realty, through Singapore-based unit Marquee Land Pte Ltd., issued $98.45 million of senior guaranteed notes with a five-year tenure, Director William Honoris said.

Modernland appointed the Bank of New York Melon as the company’s trustee and underwriter agent. The firm will use the proceed to pay debt and for working capital. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)