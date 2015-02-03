FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland 2014 marketing sales rise 27 pct y/y -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland 2014 marketing sales rise 27 pct y/y -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Modernland Realty booked marketing sales of 3.76 trillion rupiah ($297.23 million) in 2014, up 27 percent from a year earlier, said investor relations officer Cuncun Wijaya, as quoted by Investor Daily, with residential projects contributing 60 percent of the total.

Modernland is targeting a further 44 percent increase in marketing sales to 5.4 trillion rupiah this year, and aims to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to achieve the target.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,650 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.