INDONESIA PRESS-Modernland 2014 marketing sales rise 27 pct y/y -Investor Daily

Property developer PT Modernland Realty booked marketing sales of 3.76 trillion rupiah ($297.23 million) in 2014, up 27 percent from a year earlier, said investor relations officer Cuncun Wijaya, as quoted by Investor Daily, with residential projects contributing 60 percent of the total.

Modernland is targeting a further 44 percent increase in marketing sales to 5.4 trillion rupiah this year, and aims to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure to achieve the target.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.