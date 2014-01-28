FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Muamalat sees 2014 net profit up 43 pct-Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Muamalat sees 2014 net profit up 43 pct-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the country’s second-largest sharia lender, is targeting a net profit of 1 trillion rupiah ($81.77 million) in 2014, up 43 percent from last year’s forecast of 700 billion rupiah, on new financing that is expected to reach 41.7 trillion rupiah from 32.4 trillion rupiah in 2013, said Finance Director Hendiarto. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12230 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.