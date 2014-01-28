INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Muamalat sees 2014 net profit up 43 pct-Investor Daily

Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the country’s second-largest sharia lender, is targeting a net profit of 1 trillion rupiah ($81.77 million) in 2014, up 43 percent from last year’s forecast of 700 billion rupiah, on new financing that is expected to reach 41.7 trillion rupiah from 32.4 trillion rupiah in 2013, said Finance Director Hendiarto. (Investor Daily)

