INDONESIA PRESS-Multi Bintang building non-alcoholic drinks factory-Kontan

Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia, producer of Indonesia’s most popular beer label, plans to spend 210 billion rupiah ($18.23 million) to build a non-alcoholic drinks factory in East Java province, said CEO Michael Chin.

The plant is expected to start operations in the third quarter of this year, he added. The company aims to increase revenue contribution from its non-alcoholic drinks business that had contributed about 74.19 billion rupiah or 10 percent of the company’s total revenues at 738.14 billion rupiah until end of March. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,521 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)