FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Multi Bintang building non-alcoholic drinks factory-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
May 13, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Multi Bintang building non-alcoholic drinks factory-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia, producer of Indonesia’s most popular beer label, plans to spend 210 billion rupiah ($18.23 million) to build a non-alcoholic drinks factory in East Java province, said CEO Michael Chin.

The plant is expected to start operations in the third quarter of this year, he added. The company aims to increase revenue contribution from its non-alcoholic drinks business that had contributed about 74.19 billion rupiah or 10 percent of the company’s total revenues at 738.14 billion rupiah until end of March. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,521 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.