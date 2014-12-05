INDONESIA PRESS-Multi Bintang to expand into Japan, Korea-Kontan

Beer brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia is looking to expand into Japan and Korea to boost revenue from export sales, reported Kontan, quoting CEO Michael Chin.

The company‘s, which brews the popular Bintang beer, exports rose 89 percent year-on-year to 27.47 billion rupiah ($2.23 million) in the third quarter of this year. Multi Bintang currently exports its products to Australia. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,300 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)