FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Multi Bintang to expand into Japan, Korea-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
December 5, 2014 / 2:34 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Multi Bintang to expand into Japan, Korea-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beer brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia is looking to expand into Japan and Korea to boost revenue from export sales, reported Kontan, quoting CEO Michael Chin.

The company‘s, which brews the popular Bintang beer, exports rose 89 percent year-on-year to 27.47 billion rupiah ($2.23 million) in the third quarter of this year. Multi Bintang currently exports its products to Australia. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,300 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.