INDONESIA PRESS-Brewer Multi Bintang cancels $47 mln investment - Kontan

Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk canceled a plan to invest 635 billion rupiah ($47.12 million) to expand its beer plant due to a ban on sales of alcoholic drinks at minimarts, the Kontan daily reported, quoting Corporate Affairs Director Bambang Britono.

Multi Bintang, majority-owned by Dutch brewer Heineken , said it expected a 40 percent drop in 2015 sales volume for Indonesia’s beer industry from a year ago.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,477.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)