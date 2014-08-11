FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Brewer Multi Bintang 1H net profit down 10 pct y/y - Kontan
#Beverages - Brewers
August 11, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Brewer Multi Bintang 1H net profit down 10 pct y/y - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk reported a net profit of 348.22 billion rupiah ($29.7 million) for the first half of this year, down 10 percent from the same period last year, due to higher sales and marketing costs, said Commissioner Cosmas Batubara.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.34 trillion rupiah from 1.25 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,720 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

