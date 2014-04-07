FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Mustika Ratu plans property projects worth 262.3 bln rph - Kontan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 7, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mustika Ratu plans property projects worth 262.3 bln rph - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traditional cosmetics company PT Mustika Ratu plans to spend 262.3 billion rupiah ($23.18 million) to develop property projects on the outskirts of Jakarta, CEO Putri K. Wardhani said.

Construction is expected to start by the end of this year or early 2015, she added. The firm plans to develop warehouses and apartment blocks on its 10.9 hectares of land in the location. The firm will also develop hotels in Jakarta, Solo, and Semarang in Central Java province. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,316.5 Indonesian Rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.