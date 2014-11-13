FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Mustika Ratu plans to expand into property business in 2015-Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 13, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mustika Ratu plans to expand into property business in 2015-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traditional cosmetics company PT Mustika Ratu plans to expand into the property sector next year, said director Dwi Putri Yanthi.

It plans to spend 500 billion rupiah to develop apartments, warehouses and shops on 11 hectares of land in Cibitung, West Java. Construction is expected to start in the third quarter of 2015 and completed in 2017.

The firm remains optimistic about achieving its 2014 revenue target of 485 billion rupiah ($39.79 million), although it recorded a revenue of 293.8 billion rupiah in the first nine months.

(Investor Daily)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,188.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.