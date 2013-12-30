INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mutiara posts Jan-Sept net loss - Kontan

Lender PT Bank Mutiara reported a net loss of 645.51 billion rupiah ($52.7 million) in the first nine months of this year, corporate secretary Rohan Hafas told Kontan.

The bank recorded operating revenue of 216.13 billion rupiah in the third quarter, down 42 percent from a year earlier, and loan growth up 11 percent year on year. (Kontan)

($1 = 12,245 Indonesian rupiah)

