INDONESIA PRESS-Nippon Indosari sees 2014 revenue up 20-25 pct - Kontan

Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk sees a 20 to 25 percent growth in its 2014 revenue at about 1.8 trillion rupiah ($158.5 million), on strong demand, Kontan reported quoting a company official.

The firm plans to spend 120 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to fix and maintain its eight existing factories and will add 5 to 10 new production lines.

