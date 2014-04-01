FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Nippon Indosari sees 2014 revenue up 20-25 pct - Kontan
April 1, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Nippon Indosari sees 2014 revenue up 20-25 pct - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk sees a 20 to 25 percent growth in its 2014 revenue at about 1.8 trillion rupiah ($158.5 million), on strong demand, Kontan reported quoting a company official.

The firm plans to spend 120 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to fix and maintain its eight existing factories and will add 5 to 10 new production lines.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,360 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

