INDONESIA PRESS-Nippon Indosari targets 20 pct rise in sales-Bisnis Indonesia

Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is targeting a 20 percent rise in 2015 sales revenue from last year, Bisnis Indonesia wrote, quoting company spokesman Stephen Orlando.

The firm had sales of 1.36 trillion rupiah ($108.8 million) from January to September in 2014, representing 75 percent of its full-year target of 1.8 trillion rupiah. The company currently operates 10 factories with a total capacity of 4 million loaves per day.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,495 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)