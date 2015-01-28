FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Nippon Indosari targets 20 pct rise in sales-Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Nippon Indosari targets 20 pct rise in sales-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is targeting a 20 percent rise in 2015 sales revenue from last year, Bisnis Indonesia wrote, quoting company spokesman Stephen Orlando.

The firm had sales of 1.36 trillion rupiah ($108.8 million) from January to September in 2014, representing 75 percent of its full-year target of 1.8 trillion rupiah. The company currently operates 10 factories with a total capacity of 4 million loaves per day.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,495 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.